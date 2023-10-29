© 2023 WFAE
Watership Down's latest iteration is a graphic novel. We revisit the enduring story

By Matthew Schuerman
Published October 29, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT

We examine the origins and legacy of the 51-year-old children's classic as it comes out in graphic novel form.

Matthew Schuerman has been a contract editor at NPR's Weekend Edition since October 2021, overseeing a wide range of interviews on politics, the economy, the war in Ukraine, books, music and movies. He also occasionally contributes his own stories to the network. Previously, he worked at New York Public Radio for 13 years as reporter, editor and senior editor, and before that at The New York Observer, Village Voice, Worth and Fortune. Born in Chicago and educated at Harvard College and Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, he now lives in the New York City area.