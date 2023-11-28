NC House legislator ends bid for Congress, another launches campaign

A state legislator from Wake County says she is dropping out of a race for Congress and will instead seek reelection to the state House.

Rep. Erin Paré, a Republican from Holly Springs, had announced over the summer that she'd run for Congress in the 13th district. The redrawn district leans conservative and runs around the Triangle from the Virginia border to Sanford.

But Paré said Tuesday it's not the right time for her to make the financial commitment required for the race. She'll instead run for a third term in what's expected to be one of Wake County's most competitive state House races. She is currently the only Republican from Wake serving in the legislature.

"I am excited by new leadership opportunities in the General Assembly and being home for the next few years while my kids finish high school," she said on social media. "I love my job representing the people of southern Wake in the House and feel there is much more yet to accomplish."

Earlier this year, I announced my intention to run for Congress in NC-13. I’ve been humbled by the excitement and support around my candidacy. However, after much consideration, Wayne and I have decided that it is not the right time to run for Congress. I will instead seek… — Erin Paré (@ErinforNC) November 28, 2023

Paré's decision to drop out leaves at least seven Republicans running for the Congressional seat currently held by Democrat Wiley Nickel. They include DeVan Barbour, who ran for the seat last year, and Fred Von Canon, a former candidate for state House.

Josh McConkey, Kenny Xu, Matt Shoemaker, Eric Stevenson and Brad Knott are also running. Nickel hasn't said if he'll run for another term in the district.

Republican political consultant Jim Blaine, who's working on Barbour's campaign, said Paré's record might not be conservative enough to win a crowded GOP primary.

"Interestingly, I think her moderation, which makes her a very electable and viable Wake County-based state House candidate, probably works against her in her congressional race," Blaine said.



Lawmaker launches congressional campaign

Another state House member launched a campaign for Congress this week. Rep. Caleb Rudow, a Democrat from Asheville, plans to challenge incumbent Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards.

Rudow's decision comes as a surprise because Edwards' district, which includes North Carolina's westernmost counties, leans conservative, while Rudow's House district heavily favors a Democrat, giving him an easy shot at re-election.

"I know it’s an uphill campaign," Rudow said at a news conference Tuesday. "I know the odds. But we need people to run even when they're the underdogs, because people deserve leaders who are wiling to step up for them."

N.C. Democratic Party Chairwoman Anderson Clayton praised Rudow's decision to switch races.