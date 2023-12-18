© 2023 WFAE
Victoria Monét on 'Jaguar 2' and her journey to the top of the R&B charts

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton, Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published December 18, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST
Victoria Monét performs onstage during 2022 Made In America in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
To the Mayans, the jaguar was more than an animal stealthily roaming the jungle. It was a deity representing strength, ferocity, and courage.

For performing artist Victoria Monét, that’s a meaning she holds close to her heart.

Victoria and her latest album “Jaguar 2” are up for seven Grammy nominations. That includes Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and the highly coveted Record of the Year award.

After more than a decade in the music industry and years of critically acclaimed songwriting and production experience under her belt, Victoria is basking in the glow of her breakthrough year.

How did Monét become thesinging, songwriting, and dancing Triple Threat that makes her such a force in the music industry?

We sit down with her to talk about her career as a performing artist and her latest album full of R&B soul.

