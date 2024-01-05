U.S. hiring holds steady in December

The U.S. job market capped off a strong year in December, as employers continued hiring at a solid, if somewhat slower, pace.

Employers added 216,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November.

Unemployment has now been under 4% for almost two years — the longest streak of rock-bottom jobless rates since the Vietnam War.

"The labor market ended 2023 on a solid footing," said Nela Richardson, chief economist for the payroll processing company ADP. "We'll see what 2024 will bring."

For all of 2023, employers added 2.7 million jobs. That's a slowdown from the two previous years, when the economy was red-hot, rapidly rebounding from pandemic layoffs. But last year's job growth was still stronger than every other year since 2015.

The job market has proven to be resilient despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to combat inflation with higher interest rates. Even sensitive sectors such construction continued to add jobs last year in the face of elevated borrowing costs.

Nancy McNamara completed a building trades internship in October and quickly secured a job with a busy weatherization contractor in Rutland, Vt.

"I feel like every time we're at a job site, he's getting a call from someone else," McNamara said. "He's booked right up through — I don't even know when."

McNamara is eager to learn new construction skills and has gotten training offers from a carpenter and a drywall contractor.

"I like being tired at the end of the day and feeling like I accomplished something," she said. "With work like this, that's exactly how I feel."

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.