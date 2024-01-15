See all the red carpet looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards

Awards season is upon us. Hollywood stars will attend The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The awards show showcases the years best of television and will be hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The ceremony, originally scheduled for September was delayed due to Hollywood strikes resulting in nominations as far back as 2022.

Here are just some of tonight's most memorable red carpet looks.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Quinta Brunson

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Tyler James Williams

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Getty Images Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Liv Hewson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Adam DiMarco

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Getty Images Dominique Fishback

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Getty Images Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Joy Sunday

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Getty Images Samantha Hanratty

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Rhea Seehorn