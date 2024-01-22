The Republican hopefuls are eyeing New Hampshire

The Iowa caucuses are in the rearview mirror. Now, the GOP candidates have their sights set on the Granite State.

Former President Donald Trump, who has had a busy month in courtfacing 91 criminal felony charges, traded jabs with his opponents on the campaign trail in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary.Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race ahead of the South Carolina primary– where opponent Nikki Haley served six years as governor.

After Trump’s nearly 30-point win among Republicans in Iowa, can Haley pull ahead in New Hampshire, a state with more of an independent streak?

And where’s Joe Biden?

Democrats in New Hampshire will also cast their ballots Tuesday, but President Biden will not be on it. Democrats in New Hampshire who want to cast their vote for Biden will have to write his name in.

What’s at stake in New Hampshire for both parties? And with so much attention on a handful of early primary states, how can voters in other places feel like their voice is heard? We speak with Sam Delay-Harris, activist and author of the book “Reclaiming Our Democracy.”

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5