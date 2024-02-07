Top climate scientists explore WNC climate change challenges and strategies in a town hall meeting



Some big names in the field of climate science - many of them locals - are getting together in Asheville this week to help the public understand how the findings in the country’s latest climate change report card can help Western North Carolina become more resilient.

The National Climate Assessment is a comprehensive scientific report that examines climate change impacts, risks, and responses - region by region. The findings, issued every four years, are used by both public and private sectors to develop policies and strategies for climate resilience and adaptation.

Thursday’s Town Hall (2/8) will feature a keynote presentation from Allison Crimmins, director of the Fifth National Climate Assessment, which was published last fall.

Deke Arndt, director of the Asheville based National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) will lead a panel discussion with Crimmins and other climate scientists and experts that will include audience Q&A.

If you want to go:

The Town Hall will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the University of North Carolina Asheville’s Reuter Center. A live stream will also be available. Attendance is free, but advance registration is required.

Find out more and register: https://ncics.org/climate-town-hall-feb-2024/.

The North Carolina Arboretum and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) are hosting the event in partnership with the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies (NCICS).

