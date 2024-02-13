Asheville housing nonprofit Homeward Bound CEO departs after just three months

Homeward Bound, an Asheville-based nonprofit dedicated to helping unhoused people, announced Tuesday that it has parted ways with its CEO, Carl Falconer.

The move comes just three months into Falconer’s tenure at the organization.

“After careful consideration, Homeward Bound and Carl Falconer agreed that we were not a good fit for each other and mutually decided to part ways,” Homeward Bound’s Board of Directors said in a statement Tuesday. “We appreciate Carl’s contributions in his first 90 days and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The nonprofit said an “active search is underway” for its next CEO. It did not provide further details on the reasons for Falconer’s departure. BPR was not immediately able to reach Falconer for comment.

Board President Kelly Pierce will be temporarily stepping in to serve in a liaison role to the group’s leaders and to “provide a single contact point at Homeward Bound for all of our community partners,” the board said.

Prior to joining Homeward Bound, Falconer led a housing nonprofit in Broward County, Florida. He also previously served as president of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. Upon announcing the news of his hiring in October, Homeward Bound’s Senior Resource Development Director, Eleanor Ashton, described Falconer as “perfectly suited to lead” the organization.

As recently as two weeks ago, in late January, Falconer participated in Asheville’s Point-In-Time Count, the city’s annual effort to tally its unhoused population.

“This is my industry,” Falconer told BPR at the time. “This is my passion. This is what I love. So, this is just a chance for me to get out and talk to people. You know, as the CEO at Homeward Bound, I don't get to have as much client interaction because, of course, my people are doing that and I have other responsibilities. But this is a great way to get out there. And that's why I encourage all the community members … to get out and volunteer for this.”

Laura Hackett contributed to this report.