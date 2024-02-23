© 2024 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How moving back to the South could give Black Americans' vote more power

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 23, 2024 at 8:59 AM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Retracing Their Steps

Black Americans' political interests are often overlooked at both state and federal levels. To give Black voters more power, writer Charles M. Blow has a bold proposal: a mass migration to the South.

About Charles M. Blow

Charles M. Blow is a New York Times columnist and an MSNBC political analyst. He is the author of The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto and Fire Shut Up in My Bones. He also created and hosted the documentary South to Black Power.

Previously, Blow has worked as the Art Director of National Geographic Magazine and a graphic artist at The Detroit News. Blow graduated from Grambling State University in Louisiana, where he received a B.A. in mass communications.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
TED Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour