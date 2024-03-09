How to watch the Oscars on Sunday night

Roll out the red carpet — Hollywood's biggest night is almost here!

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the 96th Academy Awards, which will air an hour earlier this year.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's three-hour epic about the construction of the atomic bomb during World War II, leads the pack with 13 nominations. Other nominees include Barbie, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. Want to tune in? Here's everything you need to know.

When are the Oscars this year?

The Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET, an hour earlier than usual. A 30-minute pre-show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will kick things off on the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch them? What if I don't have cable?

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live. You can find your local ABC station here.

If you don't have cable, you can watch on streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and Fubo, most of which offer free trials.

NPR critics and reporters will also be live-blogging during the show.

What should I expect from this year's ceremony?

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the awards for a fourth time.

Meet your third slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFVZEACIqs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2024

In a throwback to the 81st Academy Awards ceremony in 2009, the academy recently confirmed that past winners will introduce nominees and present the awards in the four acting categories. Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King and Rita Moreno have also been announced as presenters.

Who is performing?

Kenough speculation — Ryan Gosling will sing a rendition of "I'm Just Ken," his breakout number from the Barbie soundtrack, also nominated for best original song. In fact, all five nominated songs in that category will be performed throughout the ceremony, which means Becky G, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish and Osage singer Scott George will all grace the stage throughout the night.

Who are the favored contenders?

Oppenheimer topped the nominations with 13 nods, including best picture, directing, lead actor, and several technical categories like sound and cinematography. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon follow with 11 and 10 nominations each, respectively.

Lily Gladstone, who is nominated for her role as the real-life Mollie Burkhart in Killers, could become the first Native American to win the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role. For the first time, three of the best picture nominees were directed by women: Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet), Barbie (Greta Gerwig) and Past Lives (Celine Song).

See the complete list of nominations here.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.