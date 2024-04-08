Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses now

So you listened to all the experts and got solar eclipse glasses. Now that the eclipse has passed, what do you do with them?

It will be decades before you'll need them again in the U.S. and most glasses shouldn't be used if they'remore than three years old.

Before you chuck them in the bin, there might be a way to give them another life: As KUT Austin reports, the nonprofit Astronomers Without Borders is is collecting glasses to sent around the world for others to use during their next opportunity in the path of an eclipse.

Click through to KUT to find out more about donation options in Texas, or click here for donation locations across the country.

