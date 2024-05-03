Tiny Desk Premiere: Otoboke Beaver

Mannie Fresh bum rushed the crowd and mugged for the camera. Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan stunted on office furniture. Moses Sumney played our window-side piano. Some moments were staged and others spontaneous, but sometimes an artist just needs to "break the frame" of Tiny Desk. Case in point: Our puny shelves and cluttered junk could not contain Otoboke Beaver's Yoyoyoshie, who literally lept out from behind the Desk, ran to the wide shot and shred a noisy guitar solo most triumphantly.

Kyoto, Japan's Otoboke Beaver came into the NPR Music office with string lights color coordinated to the members' floral print dresses, an edamame hair clip for our wall and a giant, inflatable beaver. In two-minute bursts of fast, furious and outrageously fun punk rock, the band's music is a gleeful exercise in absurdist evisceration — of Japanese societal norms, gender roles, annoying trolls and bad boyfriends. Every song smirks as it explodes. At the Tiny Desk, Otoboke Beaver speeds and screams through its catalog — Itekoma Hits, Super Champon and its singles compilation Okoshiyasu!! — with acrobatic speed and intensity. An unhinged delight.

SET LIST

"Yakitori"

"Don't Light My Fire"

"S'il Vous Plait"

"Pardon?"

"Bakuro Book"

"I Am Not Maternal"

"I Checked Your Cellphone"

"Akimahenka"



MUSICIANS

Accorinrin: vocals

Yoyoyoshie: guitar, vocals

Hirochan: bass, vocals

Kahokiss: drums, vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Lars Gotrich

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Kwesi Lee

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR