The Thistle & Shamrock: Triona

Published May 14, 2024 at 9:02 PM EDT
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Courtesy of the artist
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill

One of Ireland's leading interpreters of folk and traditional music, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill is also a composer and songwriter of international renown. We mark her 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards with a review of her influential career spanning more than 50 years in Skara Brae, The Bothy Band, Touchstone, Relativity, Nightnoise, and T With the Maggies. Join host Fiona Ritchie for the intoxicating music of one of the great Irish artists.

