1A Remaking America: Carbon capture in California

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey
Published May 16, 2024 at 8:38 AM EDT
A rainbow shines on the horizon behind electrical power lines in the Central Valley during a winter storm in Kern County near Bakersfield, California.
Carbon dioxide accounts for about two-thirds of all earth-warming greenhouse gases. And most of it comes from our love of fossil fuels. That’s according to the United Nations Climate Program.

One potential solution to reducing carbon emissions? Sending it thousands of feet underground in a process known as carbon capture.

Across the country, interest in carbon capture projects is growing. That includes Kern County, California, the state’s top producer of oil.

How effective isthis technologyat combating climate change? And how safe is it forsurroundingcommunities?

This conversation is part of ourRemaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

