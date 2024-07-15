NC House Rep. Jason Saine, who led efforts to legalize sports betting, will resign

One of the leading Republicans in the state House is resigning.

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, told WUNC on Monday that he's leaving the legislature to pursue new opportunities. He said he would release more specifics later.

He said the decision was motivated by "new opportunities for my family, and I just felt it was time."

Saine is one of the leading budget writers for the House and led efforts to legalize sports betting in North Carolina last year.

The 50-year-old Saine had been reelected six times and was running unopposed to win his seat again this year. GOP leaders in his district will select his replacement — both to finish out Saine's term this year and to appear on the ballot in November.

Saine has served in the House since 2011, bringing a professional background in marketing and technology to the legislature. He led the House Finance Committee, which oversees tax policy, before moving several years ago to co-chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

He's also held leadership roles at the national level in the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative group that proposes model legislation for states.

Saine had considered running for House speaker next year as longtime Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, moves to Congress. But he ultimately decided to support House Rules Chairman Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, for that position instead.

Saine's resignation was first reported by N.C. Tribune.