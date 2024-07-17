Kai Trump delivered a short but personal testament to her grandfather at the RNC

Updated July 17, 2024 at 23:15 PM ET

For more updates from the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, head to the NPR Network's live updates page.

Former President Trump’s oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, delivered a short but personal testament to her grandfather on the RNC stage Wednesday night.

"I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," she said. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school."

Trump beamed throughout his granddaughter's speech. The appearance adds to a growing list of individuals, mostly women, who have shown viewers a more personal side of the former president.

"Even when he's going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be," she said. "Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him."

It was a notable first moment for the next generation of Trumps.

In an introduction by her father, Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of the former president, he said it was her "first time ever on a stage" and "first time ever giving a speech."

Who is Kai Trump?

Kai is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. She just turned 17 and will not be old enough to vote this year.

An avid golfer, she recently posted a photo on Instagram of her standing beside her grandfather after winning a tournament at the Trump International Palm Beach golf course.

Loading...

She offered words of support for Trump in a post after the assassination attempt against him on Saturday. Alongside a photo of a bloodied Trump raising his fist in the air moments after the shooting, she wrote: “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!”

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images U.S. former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Monday night. Behind him (L-R) Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Lara Trump.

Trump family members at the RNC this year

So far, three of Trump's five children — Donald Jr., Tiffany and Eric — have been seen at the 2024 Republican National Convention. And Eric’s wife, Lara (who is also the co-chair of the RNC this year,) gave the keynote speech Tuesday night. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.'s fiancée, is expected to speak tonight and Kai's mom Vanessa Trump has been seen in at the RNC Wednesday supporting her daughter.

Ivanka and Jared Kushner

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have yet to make an appearance at the RNC this year, despite them both serving as senior advisers during Trump’s presidency.

Ivanka released a statement on social media in 2022 explaining her departure from politics.

Loading...

“I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said on Instagram Stories. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Melania and Barron

Trump has been married to his wife Melania since 2005. She has also been absent from her husband’s current presidential campaign. Her office did release a statement in May, a day after her son Barron's name appeared on a list of Florida delegates, that he would not be a delegate after all due to “prior commitments.” Barron was seen in Miami last week at a campaign rally for his father.

When asked about Ivanka and Melania in an interview with CBS earlier today, Eric said they "will be coming in." One possibility is for when Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination on Thursday night.

This reporting originally appeared as part of the NPR Network's live coverage of the RNC.

Copyright 2024 NPR