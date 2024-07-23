Catawba Co. deputies shoot and kill suspect

Catawba County deputies shot and killed a suspect they were trying to arrest Monday night at a business near Conover. WSOC reports Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response team tried to arrest 33-year-old Pierre Ramseur who worked at Elite Comfort Solutions at about 6 p.m.

He was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor crimes committed in the county, including second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats, injury to personal property, and had an outstanding domestic violence protective order. Investigators said Ramseur first refused to surrender and then began ramming police vehicles as officers tried to make the arrest.

Officers fired their weapons after they said he drove toward them. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the matter.