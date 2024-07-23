© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS
The latest news headlines updated throughout the day by WFAE journalists.

Catawba Co. deputies shoot and kill suspect

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 23, 2024 at 7:14 AM EDT

Catawba County deputies shot and killed a suspect they were trying to arrest Monday night at a business near Conover. WSOC reports Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response team tried to arrest 33-year-old Pierre Ramseur who worked at Elite Comfort Solutions at about 6 p.m.

He was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor crimes committed in the county, including second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats, injury to personal property, and had an outstanding domestic violence protective order. Investigators said Ramseur first refused to surrender and then began ramming police vehicles as officers tried to make the arrest.

Officers fired their weapons after they said he drove toward them. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the matter.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
