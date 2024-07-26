Mark Robinson's family's nonprofit ordered to repay $132K to state agency

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday ordered a nonprofit led by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s wife to repay $132,000 in federal funding following a scathing review.

Yolanda Hill has led a nonprofit called Balanced Nutrition that helps child care facilities apply for and receive federal funding for kids’ meals. Mark Robinson and the couple’s son and daughter have worked as employees of the Greensboro nonprofit; he wrote in his book that Hill's success with the nonprofit allowed him to quit his job and move into politics. Hill abruptly closed the nonprofit in April after the state agency launched its review.

Earlier this week, DHHS officials declared the nonprofit “seriously deficient” after its review found a long list of missing documents required to administer the program, as well as claims filed for payment for centers that apparently hadn't requested or received money.

Friday’s letter tallies up Balanced Nutrition’s improper claims for payment from the federal food program, which includes excessive administrative costs as well as improperly documented purchases of food.

“The full disallowance owed by Balanced Nutrition, Inc. to the State agency is $132,118.86,” the letter from DHHS said. “Please note, disallowances are separate from the Notice of Serious Deficiency, which requires documentation of the proposed corrective action within the time frame specified in the Notice of Serious Deficiency.”

The total only includes the childcare centers and selected months that were part of the compliance review, so it’s possible the repayment figure could grow if DHHS expands the scope of its review in the future.

The total includes more than $32,000 in improper billing for administrative costs.

A previously released DHHS record that reviewed Balanced Nutrition noted that the nonprofit wasn’t in compliance with a program requirement that administrative costs, such as staff salaries, can’t exceed 15% of overall funding.

One of the administrative costs that may have contributed to that issue: Hill’s salary was about $140,000 per year as of last year — a major increase from the $71,000 salary she was paid in 2019, according to the group’s budget documents.

Those budget documents DHHS provided were signed by Hill and either Kimberly Cephas — the Robinsons' daughter — or Danzeto Cephas — their son-in-law, who has served on the nonprofit's board of directors.

DHHS’ latest review said Balanced Nutrition violated program regulations by employing Kimberly Cephas without disclosing that she was Hill’s daughter. The program requires DHHS to approve those types of hiring moves.

The repayment figure also includes about $6,000 in improper food costs. The agency review found inadequate documentation for some food purchases and some purchases of items that weren’t allowed for the childcare food program, such as Wrigley’s chewing gum and Gatorade.

Friday’s letter notes that Hill and her attorney did not respond when DHHS tried to schedule a meeting to discuss the findings.

"The State agency has made multiple attempts to schedule an in-person exit conference, by email, telephone, and written communication, with no response," the letter said. The earlier finding of “serious deficiency” gives Balanced Nutrition two weeks to submit a plan of corrective action.

Neither Hill, her attorney or the Robinson campaign have responded to multiple media inquiries about this week’s DHHS findings. Hill had previously questioned whether the probe was part of a political “vendetta.”

Robinson was absent from this week's Donald Trump rally in Charlotte where other North Carolina Republican candidates gave opening speeches; he posted on social media about the absence but didn't say why he was unable to attend.