Not Joe Biden’s DNC: 6 takeaways so far. Plus, new COVID-19 vaccines on the way

Todays top stories

NPR's senior political editor/correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins the newsletter today to break down the DNC so far:

Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Kamala Harris' vice-presidential pick, stepped into the spotlight on night three of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago — and he gave the crowd a pep talk, as Democrats tried to make a broad appeal. Here are six takeaways from the DNC so far:

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reacts with his daughter Hope Walz after accepting the Democratic vice presidential nomination on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention.

"Coach Walz's" pep talk: Using his optimistic and folksy Midwestern style he's become known for, he said it was the fourth quarter and Democrats had to do the blocking and tackling. Democrats tried to appeal to independents and undecided voters: They tried to show that their values are mainstream. Oprah Winfrey told the crowd she's a registered independent and that Harris-Walz represented the "common sense" ticket. Night three was also one to showcase rising stars: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore are three names the country will likely hear more about in future presidential elections. This is not Joe Biden's convention: From a raucous roll call to lauding "joy" in politics, the enthusiasm is back in the Democratic Party, and it's because Biden stepped aside. Michelle Obama gave the speech she could never give as first lady: The Obamas had to carefully walk a line to not offend those who might not vote for Barack Obama because he is Black. But being out of electoral politics gave Michelle Obama a certain degree of liberation, as she went after Trump in a speech that brought the house down. Doug Emhoff boosted his wife, but also showed what a modern family looks like: An interracial marriage, different religions and step kids is less uncommon nowadays than a man introducing his female spouse as a presidential candidate.

Harris will close out the DNC tonight, formally accepting the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. She’ll also lay out her vision for the country. Harris’ short campaign has allowed her to build momentum while saying less than most candidates have about how they would govern. Over the last four years, as vice president, President Biden’s policy agenda has also been hers. Now, she has the ability to navigate major issues with a little more authority.

🎧 NPR’s Deepa Shivaram tells Up First there’s been interest and questions about what Harris’ approaches to foreign policy or criminal justice would look like. So far, what she’s put out is not a detailed agenda like what Republicans have put forward. This is partly due to a matter of time, according to Doug Sosnik, who was former President Bill Clinton’s advisor. Sosnik said the most successful candidates connect with voters emotionally rather than intellectually — and it’s more important Harris lays out to voters who she is and the values she stands for. Shivaram says Harris will keep trying to do that and continue introducing herself to voters. She’s also expected to draw contrasts with Donald Trump by talking about people’s choices and freedoms, including abortion.

tonight at the DNC. Here are the featured speakers. ➡️ Ahead of the DNC's final night, catch up with the key speeches from day three here.

New COVID-19 vaccines that might combat the latest virus strains are expected to be approved any day now by the Food and Drug Administration. The new vaccines have been reformulated to stay up to date with the virus, which keeps evolving to evade our immune systems. The Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines target the K-P-2 variant. The Novavax vaccine targets an earlier strain called JN.1. Both target strains have already been overtaken by newer variants, but the hope is the vaccines are close enough to boost immunity and protect people through the rest of the summer wave and the surge expected this winter. Dr. Peter Marks, who runs the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, tells NPR the new vaccines could cut the risk of getting COVID by 60% to 70% and reduce the risk of getting seriously ill by 80% to 90%.

Deep dive

Preston Gannaway / for NPR / NPR The federal investigation into Diamond Shruumz products hasn't yet pinned down what's responsible for the illnesses.

Dr. Michael Moss couldn’t explain why an ICU patient was convulsing after eating a mushroomed-infused candy bar. Moss, a toxicologist at the University of Utah Hospital, began contacting poison centers across the country for help. He discovered similar cases were popping up: Patients with nausea, vomiting, agitation, seizures, loss of consciousness and other symptoms. There are now 130 documented illnesses – including two suspected deaths – all tied to the same brand of mushroom edibles, called Diamond Shruumz, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The edible’s maker said it has ceased production and distribution of the products, citing “toxic levels of muscimol,” the compound found in Amanita muscaria, the mushroom used to make the edible. But it’s still not clear that the mushroom is to blame for the illnesses.

🍄 Most toxicology labs didn’t have Amanita muscaria , a red-capped mushroom where muscimol is found, on their radar as they would for common street drugs.

, a red-capped mushroom where muscimol is found, on their radar as they would for common street drugs. 🍄 The federal investigation found a synthetic version of psilocybin in the chocolate bars , which is not a controlled substance but could be considered illegal under federal law because of its similarity to psilocybin.

, which is not a controlled substance but could be considered illegal under federal law because of its similarity to psilocybin. 🍄 Amanita muscaria mushroom is poisonous , but there are not many documented reports of overdose and death.

, but there are not many documented reports of overdose and death. ➡️ Here’s what else our reporting turned up and what more you should know about these mushroom edibles.

Picture show

Mengwen Cao for NPR / Abby Ingwersen works on a client at Nice Try Tattoo in New York.

Young tattoo artists are challenging the traditional ways of running a business and how they poke ink into skin. They’re working to leave a permanent mark, from forming independent collectives to reviving the “stick and poke” method that uses a singular needle to etch designs. Independent studios like these rose during the pandemic, pushing styles and tastes to evolve, but the goal has remained the same: To create distinctive, meaningful, permanent art.

📷 See photos from Nice Try Tattoo, a Brooklyn, N.Y. studio, that’s taking on these new approaches and elements.

Before you go

/ Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced attorney, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan to the Kennedy campaign as his vice presidential running mate during an event in Oakland, Calif., on March 26.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may end his independent run for president and back former President Trump, according to his running mate. California attorney Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s pick for VP, says the campaign is considering exiting the race due to slumping poll numbers and trouble fundraising. Utah voters will decide whether to give state lawmakers power to revise or repeal citizen-led ballot initiatives. The state’s Republican legislative supermajority voted to include the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot over objections from some members of its own party. (via KUER) Ford is scrapping its all-electric SUV plan and will instead offer hybrid versions. The next EVs in its pipeline are now pickup trucks and commercial vans, where John Lawler, Ford’s chief financial officer, sees a competitive edge for the company.

