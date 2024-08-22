The Democratic National Convention so far

The Democratic National convention is well underway in Chicago.

Vice President Kamala Harris officially becametheDemocraticpresidential nominee onTuesday night. Party officials heldroll call for delegate votes from each state, and they made it a bit of a party.

But it hasn’t been all fun and Lil Jon cameos. Tensions are running high following protests during proceedings in support of Palestinians.

We sit down to talk about the convention so far.

