NEWS BRIEFS

Trump to speak at Fraternal Order of Police meeting in Charlotte Friday

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 5, 2024 at 3:05 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will address the Fraternal Order of Police Friday afternoon at the University City Hilton. The event is closed to the public.

The FOP’s national president, Patrick Yoes, said the president “ led our nation admirably through some very tough times.”

The FOP endorsed Trump four years ago and an endorsement for 2024 could come Friday.

The move would set up an interesting contrast: Kamala Harris, an ex-prosecutor, and Trump, who's been convicted of multiple felonies and faces more criminal charges.

This is Trump’s fifth visit to North Carolina this year, and his second to Charlotte. The state is a must-win for the ex-president and polls show it's a toss up.

After Trump’s Charlotte visit was announced earlier this week, the Harris campaign criticized Trump for saying he would vote no on a referendum that would protect abortion access in Florida.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter.
