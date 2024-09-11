Biden and Harris, Trump and Vance attend Sept. 11 memorial events

President Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance all attended a ceremony at the Sept. 11 Memorial in New York Wednesday to commemorate the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terror attacks 23 years ago today.

None made formal remarks at the event, which was largely a reading of the names of those who died by members of their families.

Around midday, Biden and Harris visited the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where they took in a wreath laying ceremony. Trump also laid a wreath at the site later in the afternoon.

Trump and Vance visited a New York fire station, while Biden and Harris visited a fire station near the Shanksville site.

Happening Now—President Trump and Senator JD Vance stop by FDNY Engine 4/Tower Ladder 15 on South Street in New York City. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/l49ePmGx4M — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 11, 2024

Biden and Harris will conclude the day with an event this evening at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., according to the White House.

Their trip to all three major memorial sites mirrors President Biden's 2021 itinerary to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Harris spoke at the Pennsylvania commemoration event that year, alongside former President George W. Bush. Bush served as president when the attacks happened.

"On the days that followed Sept. 11, 2001, we were all reminded that unity is possible in America," Harris said in her remarks. "At the same time, we saw after 9/11 how fear can be used to sow division in our nation."

"But we also saw what happens when so many Americans, in the spirit of our nation, stand in solidarity with all people and their fellow American, with those who experience violence and discrimination — when we stand together," she added.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP / AP Former President George W. Bush speaks during a memorial for the passengers and crew of United Flight 93, Saturday Sept. 11, 2021, in Shanksville, Pa., on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on, right.

That year, Trump visited New York City first responders, though did not participate in any of the formal commemoration ceremonies. He traveled to Florida that evening to provide commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match.

The uneasy intersection of campaign politics and memorializing the deaths of nearly 3,000 people has caused frustration among some of those most connected to the anniversary.

One prominent remembrance organization, 9/11 Day, has called on the campaigns to pause their activities during the anniversary — though said in a statement to NPR that it has not heard back from either camp.

