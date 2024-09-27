Poland is at the center of pressing global challenges — including the war in Ukraine

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to hear from a top official in a country that's touched by two major news stories. The foreign minister of Poland spoke with our colleague Steve Inskeep in New York.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Radek Sikorski is here for the meeting of the United Nations. He's talking with world leaders about the war in Poland's neighbor, Ukraine. But when we met in the ornate Polish Consulate here, I had questions about Poland itself. It's one of many countries fighting over democracy and what it means. A right-wing party ruled for nearly a decade, to Sikorski's dismay.

RADEK SIKORSKI: There was a systematic attempt to capture the state. Public media, Poland's equivalent of NPR, were subjected to strict party control, became very biased. They were trying to take over private media as well, milking state companies, subjugating the prosecution service to strict political party control.

INSKEEP: The march away from democracy ended late last year, when Polish voters handed power to the party that includes Foreign Minister Sikorski.

Do you think that Polish voters fundamentally voted out the government because they were concerned about democratic institutions, as opposed to issues in their own lives?

SIKORSKI: That was an aspect of it, but there were other issues at play, as well. So, for example, the previous government captured and packed with loyalists Poland's constitutional court. And that court proceeded to pass the harshest regulation on abortion in Europe, and you were only allowed to abort when the woman's health was actually endangered. And we had these dramatic cases of sepsa and the woman texting her mother, saying, look, they are waiting. They are waiting. I don't know what will happen. And then she dies. And Polish women said, enough is enough.

INSKEEP: That was a factor in the election, and so was immigration - because, he says, nearby Russia and Belarus had been pushing migrants across the border.

SIKORSKI: The reason I'm telling you about this in this context is that we correctly assume that the people of Poland want the border to be properly enforced.

INSKEEP: So you had an election where democracy was at issue, but people were also concerned about abortion and immigration.

SIKORSKI: Yes.

INSKEEP: What lessons...

SIKORSKI: And corruption.

INSKEEP: And corruption. What lessons might apply if, hypothetically, there was another country that was having an election with very similar issues this fall?

SIKORSKI: You may well imagine which country that might be, but I couldn't possibly comment.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: I'm sure you avoid commenting on the politics of other countries, but are there general lessons that might be applicable elsewhere in the world?

SIKORSKI: In Europe, we have something called the Schengen zone, which for us Poles was a great achievement of our membership in the EU...

INSKEEP: Free travel of people from country to country.

SIKORSKI: ...Namely no visas, no, even, need to carry a passport traveling all over Europe. So - and Europe is, at the same time, an area of high social spending. And I think the peoples of Europe feel that the perimeter of that zone needs to be under control for the internal freedom of movement to be sustainable. An open-border policy is not sustainable, and electorates don't accept it.

INSKEEP: Now, before you decide he's anti-refugee, Sikorski notes he once was a refugee himself, forced to flee Poland during its time of communist rule decades ago. But he contends that too many refugees become a political problem.

SIKORSKI: And I think politicians have to take account of it.

INSKEEP: Now, one thing that has not changed with Poland's new government is support for Ukraine. The foreign minister arrived here in the U.S. during an election campaign in which Ukraine is an issue. President Biden and Vice President Harris have consistently backed Ukraine and its war against Russia, as have many Republicans, although much of former President Trump's party does not. The foreign minister has been careful to meet both with Biden administration officials and with people close to Trump, who has claimed he will somehow end the war right away if he's elected.

SIKORSKI: Oh, we will continue to support Ukraine, irrespective of anything anybody does.

INSKEEP: And you feel you know the way to do that, if Kamala Harris is president or if Donald Trump is president.

SIKORSKI: Well, Europe has contributed to Ukraine even more than the United States. Your assistance is crucial because it's weighed towards military assistance, which is what Ukraine needs most. But the Ukrainian state continues to function. Wages are paid of officials, and pensions are paid, because we, as the European Union, transfer roughly €1.5 billion per month.

INSKEEP: You're saying something meaningful for some American voters, I would think. If American voters are concerned that Europe should be doing most of the work in supporting Ukraine, you're arguing that Europe already is doing most of the work.

SIKORSKI: Oh, yes. We're spending more. On this one, we're not a free rider. We've really rallied round.

INSKEEP: President Biden this week has announced another tranche of aid to Ukraine and has said - not for the first time - that the goal is to win, to win the war. Is that a realistic goal?

SIKORSKI: I - look, Putin's resources are not infinite. Wars sometimes end like World War I, when the combatants run out of men and materiel to fight with.

INSKEEP: You think that's a realistic possibility?

SIKORSKI: This is a colonial war - hopefully, Europe's last. It's been going on for too long, 2 1/2 years, but most colonial wars take about a decade. Anything shorter than that will be a bonus. Personally, I think that Russia will start running out of resources in about 18 months to two years.

INSKEEP: It sounds to me that if it takes another 18 months, if it takes 10 years, you personally are comfortable. But as you pointed out with immigration, you're in a democratic society. You have to be respectful of public opinion. Is Polish public opinion prepared to support this war for years?

SIKORSKI: Polish public opinion is solid. European public opinion is solid. And from what I read, U.S. public opinion is actually solidly behind Ukraine, including opinion among grassroots in both political parties.

INSKEEP: A little less supportive, maybe, in the United States than in the past - still supportive overall, but a little less so than a year or two ago.

SIKORSKI: But when people hear about Putin's war crimes, stealing children to be Russified - I mean, how sicko do you have to be to do that?

INSKEEP: Foreign Minister Sikorski, thanks so much for the time.

SIKORSKI: Thank you.

INSKEEP: Radek Sikorski is the foreign minister of Poland, here in New York for the meeting of the United Nations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.