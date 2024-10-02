How you can help people in western North Carolina impacted by Helene
The impacts from Helene have devastated parts of western North Carolina.
Dams broke, towns flooded, homes and businesses washed away as more than 40 trillion gallons of rain were unleashed on the Southeast U.S. The death toll in Buncombe County has climbed to 57, according to the latest figures reported Wednesday by Blue Ridge Public Radio. More than 295,000 customers were still without power Thursday. There are significant postal service delays, which could have a big impact on early voting in the upcoming election.
Below is a brief list of how you can help folks in need:
Donate Directly
- NC Disaster Relief Fund
- The American Red Cross
- Boone Area Chamber of Commerce
- The Salvation Army
- Samaritan’s Purse
- United Way
- FEMA
- World Central Kitchen
- Appalachian State University Disaster Relief Fund
- Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville
- North Carolina Community College Fund for Relief
- You can find more organizations to donate to here, at ncvoad.org.
- You can also donate to the North Carolina Nurses Association to help nurses impacted by Helene.
- The Diaper Bank of North Carolina has an Amazon wish list set up for those in need.
- For more, GoFundMe has compiled a list of Helene-related fundraisers.
Donation Drop-Offs in the Triangle
- Burial Beer Co. – 500 E Davie St #170, Raleigh
- Bond Brothers Beer Company – 202 East Cedar Street, Cary
- Fullsteam & Boxyard RTP – 900 Park Offices Drive, Durham
- Duke Athletics Ticket Office in Scott Family Athletics Performance Center – 110 Whitford Drive in Durham – during regular business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday).
- Bull City Burger and Brewery is accepting donations of bottled water, personal wipes, canned foods, baby formula, feminine products, first aid items, diapers and more at 107 E Parrish Street in Durham.
- The Carolina Junior Hurricanes have set up donation bins at Invisalign Arena (111-100 Competition Ctr Dr, Morrisville) for items to be collected through Oct. 4.
- The Durham Bulls accepting donations to help those who have been devastated by Hurricane Helene on Friday and Saturday evenings. Cases of water, toiletries, baby formula, diapers, wipes, socks, flashlights, batteries, pet food, trash bags and more are needed.
If you're in central NC and want to donate items to Helene recovery, huge dropoff drives today at Charlotte Motor Speedway & North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR team trucks and aircraft are all in on this. Massive logistics is what racers do. So let's use it to our advantage. pic.twitter.com/yiNjtM3FrQ— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 2, 2024
Blue Ridge Public Radio has a list of ways to donate and help victims too.