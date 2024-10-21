© 2024 WFAE

Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

Helene’s damage has devastated many child care centers

WUNC | By Liz Schlemmer
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:11 PM EDT
Image of child care classroom that is flooded, with chairs up on a table to stay above the floodwater.
Courtesy of Burke County Smart Start
Creative Beginnings Child Development Center in Morganton, N.C., after flooding from Helene.

More than 200 child care centers in western North Carolina have been damaged by Helene. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 55 of the hardest-hit centers are expected to remain closed “for the foreseeable future.”

“Unfortunately, we're hearing that some of the programs are going to require 6-9 months and some longer, some shorter, to get back,” said Amy Cubbage, president of the North Carolina Partnership for Children and the statewide Smart Start network.

Any child care center that sustained water damage must have its facilities and water inspected by licensing officials before it can reopen, according to the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children.

A child care classroom is covered in a centimeter of muddy flood water.
Courtesy of Burke County Smart Start
Inside a classroom at Quaker Meadows Generations child care center in Morganton, NC.

“We are hearing such a wide variety of situations on the ground… a lot of the flooding problems, so carpet and damaged materials, the need to throw out furniture, mold growing already,” Cubbage described.

The Department of Health and Human Services is developing emergency operations plans to help centers reopen if they've lost power, drinking water or important records.

MaryLee Yearick is with the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, which works with child care providers in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Only one child care center in their area has reopened so far. Many providers are facing high costs and lost income because they rely on tuition from families to pay their bills.

“Centers are worried about how to pay their staff, they're worried about what's to come next with parents being out of jobs,” Yearick said. “It's just a big, heavy concern right now.”

A major source of state funding to support the early education industry will run out as the calendar year closes. Earlier this year, state lawmakers extended child care stabilization grants that were originally intended to keep providers open through the pandemic. The state reduced that funding this quarter of the fiscal year, and it will run out completely at the end of the year.

“It does come at a time when there is a real crisis in the child care sector, and families are already struggling to find high quality care,” Cubbage said.

The North Carolina General Assembly's initial disaster relief package passed earlier this month did not include funding for child care providers, although it did offer licensing flexibility. Advocates are urging for the next relief bill to include funding to help retain teachers.

“I’m hopeful that the General Assembly will be able to put some money into that in this second tranche of relief, which we are hopeful for,” Cubbage said.
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
