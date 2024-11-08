© 2024 WFAE

Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

You can help Asheville artists recover: River Arts District festival, soft reopening

BPR News | By Laura Hackett
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:39 PM EST
Foundation Studios in the River Arts District on October 17.
Gerard Albert III
Foundation Studios in the River Arts District on October 17.

Just in time for holiday shopping, the River Arts District is having a festival to celebrate its soft reopening. The reopening comes more than a month after Hurricane Helene devastated the area.

This weekend, artists and shop owners in the surviving buildings of the district are inviting visitors to come check out their studios. Bars and restaurants, including Crucible and Wedge Brewing, will also be open for business.

Jeffrey Burroughs, the president of the River Arts District Artists, said the festival is a way to celebrate the perseverance of local artists. An estimated 500 people either work or sell art in the district, he said. And approximately 80% of the district was damaged by Helene.

“It’s been a lot,” he said. “A lot of these artists not only lost their studios. I mean, these are dreams that literally washed down a river.”

The festival will run on Saturday and Sunday in the “safe parts” of the district, Burroughs said. Those sections include Roberts Street, Artful Way, Clingman Ave and upper Depot Street. Visitors can expect food trucks and live music from the morning until sunset.

There will also be a special market in the Pinegate Renewables parking lot where displaced artists will sell their work.

Burrough said he wants the festival to bring hope – and much-needed income for artists who typically rely on the fall tourism season to sustain themselves for the year.

“There’s an unimaginable amount of loss,” he said. “And I hope that our local community will continue to show up for us because if we don't have tourists and we don't have the locals, we will lose the beating heart of our city.”

Laura Hackett
Laura Hackett joined Blue Ridge Public Radio in June 2023. Originally from Florida, she moved to Asheville more than six years ago and in that time has worked as a writer, journalist, and content creator for organizations like AVLtoday, Mountain Xpress, and the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. She has a degree in creative writing from Florida Southern College, and in 2023, she completed the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY's Product Immersion for Small Newsrooms program. In her free time, she loves exploring the city by bike, testing out new restaurants, and hanging out with her dog Iroh at French Broad River Park.
