NC governor pushes for $25B in federal aid; calls state ‘Disaster Bill’ a failure

Gov. Roy Cooper says Western North Carolina’s recovery hinges on federal aid after the state legislature’s disaster relief efforts fell short.

Cooper and a delegation of state and local leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for $25.57 billion in federal aid for Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Western North Carolina. Cooper met with President Joe Biden, U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, and key federal agencies to present a detailed recovery plan addressing the unprecedented damage caused by the storm.

“Hurricane Helene was the deadliest and most damaging storm our state has ever faced, and Western North Carolina needs our help to rebuild,” Cooper told BPR. “We made it clear to federal officials that this is not just about recovery — it’s about resilience.”

The Big Ask: A Comprehensive Plan for Recovery

During the meetings, Cooper outlined his request, which includes funding for critical infrastructure, housing, and economic recovery:



$7.41 billion for transportation infrastructure, including interstates, highways, bridges, and railroads

for transportation infrastructure, including interstates, highways, bridges, and railroads $6 billion for housing recovery, water quality improvements, and economic revitalization

for housing recovery, water quality improvements, and economic revitalization $1.75 billion for community disaster loans

for community disaster loans $1.67 billion for agricultural and forest restoration needs

for agricultural and forest restoration needs $1.23 billion for small business and homeowner disaster loans

“This funding is critical not only to rebuild but to ensure future storms don’t devastate the region in the same way,” Cooper said.

The North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management estimates damages at $53.6 billion — more than three times the cost of Hurricane Florence-related damage in 2018.

So-called ‘Disaster Bill’ a disaster

While federal aid remains the focus, Cooper took aim at the state legislature’s inadequate response to Hurricane Helene.

Senate Bill 382 , a 131-page measure titled “Additional Appropriations for Disaster Recovery,” passed the House 63-46, but has drawn widespread criticism for falling short of addressing Western North Carolina’s needs.

“This so-called ‘disaster bill’ is only a disaster because of its lack of substance,” Cooper said. “They just shuffled money around in Raleigh and called it disaster relief, but it doesn’t provide the direct grants or funding urgently needed for small businesses and local governments in Western North Carolina.”

The bill includes provisions to strip the Executive Branch of several powers, consolidating authority within the legislature. This move, Cooper argues, undermines effective crisis response.

Notably, three Republican lawmakers from Western North Carolina — Rep. Mark Pless (R-Haywood, Madison), Rep. Mike Clampitt (R-Swain), and Rep. Karl Gillespie (R-Macon) — joined Democrats in opposing the bill. Pless, representing one of the hardest-hit regions, questioned the measure’s impact, expressing doubt about its benefits for his constituents.

Cooper also highlighted other misplaced priorities in the legislature, which plans to allocate billions of dollars for private school vouchers. “Instead of focusing on disaster recovery, they’re locking in taxpayer-funded vouchers for unregulated private schools, which primarily benefit families already in private education,” he said.

Next steps

Cooper was headed back to Washington Friday afternoon, for a dinner at the White House with cabinet secretaries and other federal officials.

“It’s a dinner, but I will be meeting with people in positions who will really be able to help us in the next two months,” Cooper said. “I want to make sure they don’t forget about Western North Carolina.”

