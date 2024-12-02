New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opening in Buncombe County

This coverage is made possible through a partnership between BPR and Grist , a nonprofit environmental media organization.

FEMA applications are complicated, and FEMA agents are setting up flexible stations across Buncombe County to try and help people work through them one-on-one.

FEMA spokesperson LaTanga Hopes said the intention is to try and get closer to affected areas that are further away from the agency’s disaster recovery centers in bigger cities and towns.

“This is something that is set up publicly open,” Hopes said. “You can casually walk up and complete your application or ask questions. We want to make sure that we are accommodating on any level of availability.”

The mobile DRCs will move around the county over the course of the next month. Hopes said other counties may receive mobile DRCs in the near future depending on the program’s success in Buncombe County.

Hopes said FEMA is still accommodating the full spectrum of assistance applications.

“We are still providing, believe it or not, serious needs assistance. There are some people that are still being licensed into the direct home and receiving manufactured homes at this time. And there are some people that are still sitting on the fence that may need full services.”

Anyone needing to send in documents to FEMA by fax can also do so at the mobile DRCs.

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center locations:

Barnardsville Fire Department Station 15

100 Dillingham Rd.

Barnardsville NC, 28709

Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2- Thursday, Dec. 5

Fairview Public Library

1 Taylor Rd.

Fairview NC, 28730

Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6-, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 9-10.

Weaverville Town Hall

30 Main St.

Weaverville NC, 28787

Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11- Friday, Dec. 13

The FEMA application deadline is January 7.

