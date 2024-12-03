WFAE's 2024 Underwriting Giveaway Contest Terms

Nominate your favorite eligible non-profit in NC and/or SC on Giving Tuesday to receive an underwriting benefit from WFAE!

The winners of two $1,500 on-air underwriting packages must be an eligible local* non-profit organization that receives the highest or second highest “votes” in this contest. Additionally, the company/individual’s products and/or services must be in compliance with FCC rules governing on-air underwriting messages. Underwriting announces will be crafted with editorial oversight by WFAE and will be broadcast during the 1st quarter of 2025. *For the purpose of this contest, “local” will be defined as a non-profit with (501(c)(3) status with a principal business address in North Carolina or South Carolina, or one who can provide equivalent proof that the majority of their operations are within the states of North Carolina or South Carolina. Companies who have held underwriting contracts with WFAE within the past 13 months are not eligible to win. This paragraph describes eligibility for a potential winner.

The two winners of the contest will be the eligible non-profit organizations with the highest and second highest number of votes received from WFAE listeners between the hours of 7am and 7pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. In the event of a tie between two non-profits, the winner will be determined by random drawing between the tied nominees by WFAE.

WFAE listeners may cast their vote for the non-profit they’d like to see win this contest via a comment when donating to the station. A donation is not required to cast a vote. Listeners may also vote by emailing their choice to membership@wfae.org. A person may only vote one (1) time for one (1) non-profit for the duration of the contest. Duplicate votes will not be counted.

WFAE will contact the winning non-profits. Listeners’ role in this contest is merely nominating their favorite eligible non-profit they would like to see win. All decisions of WFAE in this contest are final and binding.