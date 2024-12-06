One behavioral scientist's way to bring joy to climate action
When we think of climate action, we often think of sacrifice: less driving, less meat, less shopping. Behavioral scientist Jiaying Zhao challenges this notion with "happy climate hacks."
About Jiaying Zhao
Jiaying Zhao (known as "JZ") has pioneered behavioral interventions to encourage climate action, recycling, composting and biodiversity conservation. An early immigrant from Hangzhou, China, she ventured to Dublin, Ireland, to pursue her BA and MA in cognitive science and compl
eted her PhD in c
Zhao is a Killam Research Prize recipient and a faculty affiliate at the Center for Effective Global Action at University of California, Berkeley. She has advised a dozen government organizations, including the Privy Council Office, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada and Policy Horizons Canada.
This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.
