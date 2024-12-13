On WNC visit, Gov.-elect Josh Stein encourages tourism to return

North Carolina Governor-elect and Attorney General Josh Stein visited Asheville on Thursday to support local businesses and thank individuals for their work helping others during and after Hurricane Helene.

“Folks need to understand that Asheville, that the rest of Western North Carolina is open for business,” Stein said. “And they’re not only open for business, they’re desperate for business. Folks are really struggling. We need to come here, support these businesses that we know we love, and help boost their opportunity and their chance for success.”

The trip marked Stein’s latest visit to the region since winning election to the governor’s office in November.

Inside the cavernous Lexington Glassworks studio in downtown Asheville, Stein observed a glassblowing demonstration and spoke with owner Geoff Koslow about the challenges facing the city post-Helene.

Stein also visited Chestnut, Bender Gallery and Mast General Store.

Felicia Sonmez Gov.-elect Josh Stein (D) speaks with Bender Gallery owners Miles and Bernadette Bender in Asheville on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

Asheville suffered a sharp drop in tourism since Hurricane Helene pummeled the region in late September. Even businesses that were not physically damaged by the storm have been fighting to survive , in part because the city was without safe drinking water for nearly two months.

Vic Isley, president and CEO of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, joined Stein for the tour. She urged local residents to help spread the word that the city’s businesses and creative community need visitors’ help.

“You know, it really starts at home, so us as residents going out and shopping,” Isley said. “Thirty-five percent of our visitors are friends and relatives, so invite your friends and relatives to come to Asheville.”

During the visit, Stein also presented the Dogwood Awards , a statewide award given by the attorney general every year to honor North Carolinians who “are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.”

Felicia Sonmez Gov.-elect Josh Stein (D) poses with recipients of the Dogwood Awards in Asheville on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

Stein called on the state legislature to do more to support the region’s recovery and said he is hopeful that Congress will support Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for $26 billion in disaster relief funding.

The total damage caused by Helene in North Carolina is now estimated at $58 billion, Stein said Thursday.

The full list of Dogwood Award winners from Western North Carolina is below:

- Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker

- Black Mountain Fire Chief John Coffey

- Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard

- Chaplain and Freedom Life Ministries executive director Danny Hampton

- Biltmore

- Zionville Ramp Company founder and owner Ashley Galleher

- Avery County residents Ashley Cook and Freddy Carpenter

- Schenker Creative Co. owner Taylor Schenker, who also runs the “Photos from Helene” Instagram account

- Asheville Police Department Detective Sam DeGrave

- Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts

- WPTL radio station in Canton

- Canton Police Chief Scott Sluder

- Chimney Rock Mayor Peter O' Leary

- Lake Lure Mayor Carol Pritchett

- FizzEd, a restaurant in Boone

- Former basketball star Tommy Burleson, who has been selling Christmas trees in Huntersville

- Pisgah Legal Services Chief Operations Officer Jaclyn Kiger

- Boone Area Chamber of Commerce

- Asheville chef and Cúrate founder Katie Button

- Sugarloaf Elementary Principal Ashley Newcomer

- Highland Brewing

- Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise

- Yancey County Director of Facilities/Maintenance/Transportation Derek Murphy

- Burnsville Public Works Director Shane Dale

- West Yancey Fire Department volunteer Ronnie Proffitt

- Marshall builder Amos McGregor

- Madison County residents Matt and Morgen Yeakley