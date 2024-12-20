House Republicans to move forward with Plan C to fund the government

Updated December 20, 2024 at 16:52 PM ET

After two failed attempts, and with just hours to go before a midnight deadline, House Republicans released another bill to fund the government until March 14— but multiple hurdles remain to avert a government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters after a closed-door GOP meeting that Republicans are "unified" around a plan to avoid a shutdown.

"There is a unanimous agreement in the room that we need to move forward," Johnson said. We will not have a government shutdown, and we will meet our obligations for our farmers who need aid, for the disaster victims all over the country, and for making sure that military and essential services and everyone who relies upon the federal government for a paycheck is paid over the holidays."

In addition to the federal funding, the bill includes $100 billion in aid to communities recovering from natural disasters like the wild fires in Maui and flooding in North Carolina. It also includes a one-year extension of federal farm policy and aid to farmers. It does not include any attempt to address the nation's borrowing limit, or debt limit, despite demands from President-elect Donald Trump.

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise told reporters Republicans plan to deal with the debt limit sometime in the future.

"Ultimately we will bring something to the floor" on the debt ceiling, but it would not necessarily be in this current proposal.

The third attempt to avert a shutdown comes as House Republicans have spent the week trying to balance President-elect Donald Trump's policy demands with the realities of Congress. The trouble for Johnson began when Trump and his top advisors, namely Tesla founder Elon Musk, trashed a bipartisan deal that died soon thereafter.

But the new House Republican plan was developed without any input of Democrats, and any agreement to keep the government open will need support of Democratic Senators and President Biden. Johnson may also need Democratic votes to pass the measure through the House, if he opts for a fast-tracked process that requires a higher vote threshold.

The funding clash evoked a sense of deja vu from Trump's first term, when he would often change his demands in real time and by surprise announcement on social media. And it illustrates the challenges Republicans will likely face for the next two years, attempting to pass legislation with razor-thin majorities while Trump returns to Washington with his familiar governing style of upheaval and intraparty drama.

Copyright 2024 NPR