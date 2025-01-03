Here are North Carolina's newest members of Congress

North Carolina's newest members of Congress were sworn into their positions Friday after the House reelected Rep. Mike Johnson as Speaker.

All five of North Carolina's newest members are Republicans, including former state House Speaker Tim Moore, who was elected to North Carolina's 14th Congressional District, west of Charlotte.

At 30, Addison McDowell is one of the youngest people to be elected to Congress. He now represents the 6th District, between the Triad and Charlotte.

The Rev. Mark Harris now represents the 8th Congressional District. Harris ran for Congress in 2018, but his election results were thrown out after a campaign aide was accused of illegally handling absentee ballots.

Firearms manufacturer Pat Harrigan and former federal prosecutor Brad Knott were also elected to Congress.

All five Republicans easily won their seats after the latest round of redistricting.