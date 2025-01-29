New Helene recovery pop-up events for farmers, agricultural producers in WNC

Farmers and agricultural producers across western North Carolina are getting support this week as recovery fairs open to help those struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Helene.

These events come as state leaders push for additional federal support to address the damage.

Following former President Donald Trump’s visit to western North Carolina earlier this month, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler emphasized the challenges farmers are facing.

“Our farmers are hurting along with many others across the country, and the disasters in 2024 only added to the intense pressure they are under,” Troxler said. “Farmers urgently need Congress to pass a Farm Bill that includes meaningful disaster assistance. Seeing the disaster up close helps paint a better picture of the long road to recovery our mountains face. I look forward to working with the Trump administration to help our farmers and residents.”

FEMA and the USDA are hosting – in conjunction with other agencies at the state and federal levels – one-day, open-house-style Agriculture Recovery Center events. The goal, according to organizers, is to provide a one-stop shop for farmers, ranchers, nursery owners, vineyard operators, honeybee growers, and fish producers to connect with experts and learn about recovery assistance.

Organized by FEMA, the USDA, and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, the fairs are focused on filling gaps in disaster relief. Representatives from the Small Business Administration, local Farm Service Agency offices, and other state and federal groups are available to help with things like financial aid, equipment replacement, and crop recovery. The first events were held in Henderson and McDowell counties. Upcoming Agricultural Recovery Fairs include:



January 30 – Buncombe County Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College Ivy Building9 Genevieve CircleAsheville, NC 28801

Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College Ivy Building9 Genevieve CircleAsheville, NC 28801 January 31 – Watauga CountyWatauga Agricultural Conference Center (Winter Farmer’s Market)252 Poplar Grove RoadBoone, NC 28607

Attendees are encouraged to bring property records, photos of damaged equipment, and estimated replacement costs to help expedite applications for assistance.

Officials say additional fairs are planned in Ashe, Avery, Burke, Mitchell, and Yancey counties in the coming weeks.