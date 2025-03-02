Sunday Puzzle: Consonant Countries

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a country. I'm going to give you some words. For each one, name a country that has exactly the same consonants in the same order but with different vowels.

Example: REMAIN --> ARMENIA or ROMANIA

1. COMBED

2. FURNACE

3. AROUSES

4. U.S. OPEN

5. AL GORE

6. MANGLE

7. SINGLE

8. CLIMB

9. REWIND

10. CLONED

11. ORIGINATION

Last week's challenge: It comes from from Chad Graham of Philadelphia. Think of two classic music artists with multiple top 40 hits. Their first names are near-synonyms. And their last names are both game pieces. Who are they?

Challenge answer: Chubby Checker & Fats Domino

Winner: John Barnicle of Eagan, Minn.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Dennis Burnside, of Lincoln, Neb. Think of a famous singer and actress, first and last names, two syllables each. The second syllable of the last name followed by the first syllable of the first name spell something that can be dangerous to run into. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 6 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

