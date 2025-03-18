14 Asheville VA workers laid off, Secretary Collins confirms

In the Veteran Affairs Asheville Healthcare System, 14 employees have been laid off, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins confirmed during a visit to the facility on Tuesday.

According to a statement from U.S. VA Press Secretary Pete Kasperowicz to WLOS and then confirmed by Collins on Tuesday, 2,400 probationary employees across the country working at the VA were fired. The positions affected are considered non-critical like publicists, interior designers, and diversity, equity, and inclusion officers.

“ There's nothing that troubles me more than letting people go,” Collins said. “But also at the same point, taking the funds and directing it toward patient care. We've had hundreds of millions of dollars that are already being redirected toward patient care.”

Collins’ visit and recent terminations come weeks after the Associated Press reported the Department of Veterans Affairs plans to cut over 80,000 jobs.

Addressing reporters about these staffing cuts, Collins said the money will be reinvested into community care budgets and back into facilities.

“ How about we move it toward recruiting and hiring doctors and nurses and making our facilities so that they don't have the shortages and staffing that every hospital around here has.”

Collins also met with local veterans, staff impacted by Hurricane Helene, leadership and recognized staff members for their contributions to the facility.

On Tunnel Road, a group of over 20 protesters gathered outside the Asheville VA Medical Center. Some held signs that read: “Trump hates vets” and “Protect our veterans from DOGE.”

One demonstrator, Tana Suddreth, said she was there to support veterans. Suddreth joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1971.

“ I get excellent care here,” Suddreth said. “There are people that I know that are disabled, they can't work, and everything they've got is wrapped up into their small little disability check, their medical, and it starts with the military. I have come from a long line of veterans. I pledged to the Constitution of the United States. I did not pledge to any president.”

BPR's Laura Hackett contributed to this report.