The best new albums out April 18

It's Friday, and that means there's a decent chance a portion of your favorite band just released a new record. Members of TV on the Radio, Carolina Chocolate Drops, boygenius, even Bon Iver's touring band all unleashed solo or duo albums at the stroke of midnight.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomed Brian Burns of North Carolina public radio staton WUNC to our New Music Friday podcast to discuss the latest from Julien Baker, Tunde Adebimpe, and a couple of famous Tar Heels: Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson.

Listen to the episode or stream our recommended albums below.

The Starting 5

Ebru Yildiz / Matador / Matador Torres and Julien Baker.

Stephen and Erin give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

💿 Julien Baker & Torres, Send a Prayer My Way

RIYL: boygenius

💿 Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson, What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow

RIYL: Carolina Chocolate Drops

💿 Tunde Adebimpe, Thee Black Boltz

RIYL: TV on the Radio

💿 Beirut, A Study of Losses

RIYL: The Magnetic Fields, Jens Lekman

💿 Sarah Siskind, Simplify

RIYL: Alison Krauss, Bon Iver

The Lightning Round

/ Neil Young.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Davido, 5ive

💿 Adrian Younge, Something About April III

💿 Avery Friedman, New Thing

💿 Jess Sah Bi, Jesus-Christ Ne Deçoit Pas

💿 Neil Young, Coastal: The Soundtrack

The Long List

Jose Spinola / Ideologic Organ / Ideologic Organ Lucy Railton.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Electronic/Out There

Lucy Railton, Blue Veil

Divide and Dissolve, Insatiable

Gryphon Rue, I Keep My Diamond Necklace in a Pond of Sparkling Water

Hieroglyphic Being, Dance Music 4 Bad People

jives, At Eternity's Gate

LDS, power of 2 EP

EP Olivia Belli, Intercosmia Vol. 2

Quade, The Foel Tower

Shell Company & Older Brother, Shards

Sieren, Emergence

Rock/Alt/Indie

Arcy Drive, The Pit

Batpiss, There's A Place In My Mind Where We All Burn Alive

Beddy Rays, Do What Ya Wanna

Cumulus, We've Got It All

Dallas Ugly, See Me Now

Fotoform, Grief is a Garden (Forever in Bloom)

Funeral Commercial, dead before i die

Gentle Leader XIV, Joke in the Shadow

Heavy Lungs, Caviar

Iron Lung, Adapting//Crawling

John Dwyer, CHIME OBLIVION

Johnny Skin, s/t

Kinsella & Pulse, LLC, Open ing Night

Little Barrie, Electric War

Mamuthones, From Word To Flesh

Melvins 1983, Thunderball

Michael Marcagi, Midwest Kid EP

EP MIEN, MIIEN

Mystery Dungeons, OPEN WORLD

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Live at the Capitol Theatre

quickly, quickly, I Heard That Noise

Sawyer Hill, Heartbreak Hysteria EP

EP Scrounge, Almost Like You Could

Sunnbrella, gutter angel

Swell, Too Many Days Without Thinking (Reissue)

(Reissue) The Concrete Boys, Everything's Better Than You

The Convenience, Like Cartoon Vampires

The Pale White, The Big Sad

TV Sundaze, Plastic Bags / Packing Tape

Witch Post, Beast EP

Global

Legado 7, L7X

Wolfgang Pérez, Memorias Fantasmas EP

EP Yzoula and Louis Fontaine, Des Animaux Pires Que Moi

Country/Folk/Americana

Ally Venable, Money & Power

Chaparelle, Western Pleasure

Henhouse Prowlers, Unravel

Ian Munsick, Eagle Feather

Taylor Rae, The Void

Tony Holiday, Keep Your Head Up

Tony Kamel, We're All Gonna Live

Rap/Hip-Hop

Blu, Forty

Chip, Grime Scene Saviour

G Perico , LA Gangster: Gangsta Grillz

Kool Keith, Karpenters

Millyz, Blanco 7

Mozzy, Intrusive Thoughts

The Underachievers, Homecoming

ThisisDA, Fast Life

Trim, No Caller ID EP

EP Wiz Khalifa, Kush+Orange Juice 2

R&B/Soul

Keri Hilson, WE NEED TO TALK: LOVE

Alex Isley, WHEN EP

Classical

Stewart Copeland, Wild Concerto

Jazz

Ikue Mori, The Bagatelles Vol. 4

Mark de Clive-Lowe, past present (tone poems across time)

Rindert Lammers, Thank You Kirin Kiki

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange, Inspire // Radicalise

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Brian Burns, WUNC

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

