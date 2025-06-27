Rico Nasty: Tiny Desk Concert
This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk honors the anniversaries of landmark albums that have shaped the course of music and culture.
The facets of Rico Nasty's artistry seem nearly endless. Four years after her electrifying Tiny Desk (home) concert, the rapper/rager/rockstar finally brings her full force to the actual Desk. One thing's for sure: This concert will surprise you.
Rico performs in front of a packed house of Nasty Mob members, family, friends and hometown supporters. "There is a connection that I have with you guys," the DMV native tells the crowd. "It just makes me feel very safe." Fueled by that assurance, Rico powers through a set that's as layered as her catalog.
Five years after her debut studio album, Nightmare Vacation, Rico has evolved. Her latest project, LETHAL, finds her fully confident in the lane she's built, blending vulnerability and attitude the way only she can. At the Desk, Rico lets each side of herself shine: from explosive tracks like "SMOKE BREAK," to a smooth, reimagined version of "ON THE LOW," to the tender resonance of "SMILE," a song dedicated to her son. Rico delivers a carefully curated show that highlights every corner of her musical identity while leaving her mark on the iconic space.
SET LIST
- "WHO WANT IT"
- "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3X)"
- "ON THE LOW"
- "Tia Tamera"
- "SON OF A GUN"
- "SMOKE BREAK"
- "Smack a Bitch"
- "CRASH"
- "CAN'T WIN EM ALL"
- "SMILE"
MUSICIANS
- Rico Nasty: vocals
- Joe Cho: guitar, background vocals
- Jacob Ray: guitar, background vocals
- Rexzeal Omaka: bass, background vocals
- Matt "Tort" Campfield: keys, background vocals
- Imad Royal: drums, background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Alanté Serene
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
