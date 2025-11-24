© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Federal prosecutors drop charge against ICE protestor

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 24, 2025 at 6:29 PM EST

The case against a Charlotte woman accused of assaulting a federal officer outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office has been dismissed by federal prosecutors.

44-year-old Heather Morrow was accused of grabbing a federal officer’s shoulders and jumping on his back during a separate arrest outside of ICE's southwest Charlotte office. The arrests occurred during a Nov. 16 protest against U.S. Customs and Border Protection's operation in the city.

Morrow, who was released on bond last week, had been scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Her lawyer says she will return to her job as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver, having been previously suspended.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
