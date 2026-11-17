Speaker of the House Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, said he expects to continue leading Republicans in the chamber despite significant electoral losses that saw Democrats take control of the House for the first time since 2010.

Asked Tuesday if he anticipates serving as minority leader in the next legislative session, Hall said, "I expect I will be. I told the caucus that I’ll stay on and do that job, I’m not aware of anybody else who’s seeking it at this point."

Hall also addressed his party's losses in elections earlier this month. Those results saw a slew of experienced and powerful lawmakers lose re-election bids including Rep. Allen Chesser, R-Nash; Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth; and Rep. Erin Pare, R-Wake.

House Republicans did not flip any Democratic seats.

Hall pointed in part to a blue wave of Democratic support that swept across the country as a reason for the losses. But he also noted that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley ran consistently behind Democratic Senator-elect Roy Cooper, with national Republicans pulling financial support in the race's final weeks.

"When you have a national wave and essentially an uncontested U.S. Senate race that swung the state away probably 20 points, you could be Abraham Lincoln on the ballot and you're not going to win," Hall said.

In 2028, Hall said that he expects House Republicans to run on a message of lowering taxes and advancing policies that create jobs across North Carolina.

"At the end of the day, I think that's what voters most care about. I think that's what they most cared about in this cycle. I think the national issues overshadowed most of what was going on at the more local level, so in '28, we'll see," Hall said.

Current Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham, is expected to become the next Speaker of the House. Democrats are taking control of the chamber after winning 22 races in this fall's election.

The party's candidates hold leads in two additional races that are headed to recounts.

Hall and Reives have each been complimentary of the other, both personally and professionally, despite their obvious political differences.

"I don't want the other party to be in the majority, but if I had to have someone from the other party be speaker it would be Robert Reives among the folks I know. So I think we'll be able to work together," Hall told reporters.