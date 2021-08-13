Don't Gogh: Van Gogh Exhibit Closed Friday For Flooding Cleanup

The popular Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End was closed Thursday and Friday because of a power outage and flooding caused by heavy thunderstorms in the Charlotte area Wednesday night.

More than 10,000 gallons of water were vacuumed from the exhibit floor at the Ford Building, according to Blumenthal Performing Arts. Power was not restored in the building until 3 p.m. Thursday.

"Thankfully there was no damage to any of the equipment or building," said a statement from Blumenthal. "Nevertheless, much of the floor was still damp as of (Thursday) night. Rather than risk our guests’ safety and having less than the first-class experience they deserve, we have made the decision to take another day to allow everything to dry properly."

Anyone who had tickets to showings Thursday or Friday can reschedule or get a refund by contacting the Blumenthal box office at 704-372-1000.

The exhibit is expected to reopen for normal showings Saturday.