The Rolling Stones And Big Festivals Headline Charlotte's Weekend Arts And Culture Scene

Big events are back on the schedule in Charlotte this weekend, with everything from The Rolling Stones’ stadium tour to the U.S. Whitewater Center’s annual Tuck Fest to the Carolina Renaissance Festival. QCity Metro’s Bethany Lane joined WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn to talk about what events are taking place around the Queen City.

One big thing: The Taste of Charlotte Festival is back — with a major venue change.

"This year it will be at Truist Field," Lane said. "It's a three-day festival that is free to enter. Visitors just purchase coins and they can sample foods from restaurants lined up all around the stadium. There will be over 100 different menu items."

Oh, and the Rolling Stones are in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday evening after a nearly 15-month delay from their original scheduled concert there in 2020. Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the legendary band, even shared that he was out on the town in Charlotte, too.

Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021

Also on tap for this weekend are: