Arts & Culture
Weekend In Entertainment
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

The Rolling Stones And Big Festivals Headline Charlotte's Weekend Arts And Culture Scene

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
Mick Jagger
Lauren Harris
/
Flickr
Mick Jagger, shown here in 2017, is in town with The Rolling Stones.

Big events are back on the schedule in Charlotte this weekend, with everything from The Rolling Stones’ stadium tour to the U.S. Whitewater Center’s annual Tuck Fest to the Carolina Renaissance Festival. QCity Metro’s Bethany Lane joined WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn to talk about what events are taking place around the Queen City.

One big thing: The Taste of Charlotte Festival is back — with a major venue change.

"This year it will be at Truist Field," Lane said. "It's a three-day festival that is free to enter. Visitors just purchase coins and they can sample foods from restaurants lined up all around the stadium. There will be over 100 different menu items."

Oh, and the Rolling Stones are in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday evening after a nearly 15-month delay from their original scheduled concert there in 2020. Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the legendary band, even shared that he was out on the town in Charlotte, too.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the audio above.

Also on tap for this weekend are:

  • The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back in Huntersville this year after taking a year off for the pandemic in 2020.
  • Tuck Fest is back at the Whitewater Center. The annual festival features yoga, trail walks and runs, kayaking and live band performances each night. Organizers say 50,000 people attended in 2019, the last time it was held.

  • The Chainsmokers are headlining the Breakaway Music Festival at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

