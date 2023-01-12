© 2023 WFAE
Arts & Culture

The rapper Future, Tony Award-winning play, MLK Day celebrations in Charlotte this weekend

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST
Future and Friends, One Big Party Tour
Bethany Lane of QC Metro joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.” On tap for this weekend: Rap superstar Future is performing at the Spectrum Center on Friday night as part of his ‘One Big Party’ tour, following his 2022 album “I Never Liked You.”

“He's considered a pioneer of the use of melody and Auto-Tune in modern trap music,” Lane said. “And since 2012, he's released nine studio albums and he's won a Grammy.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Lane covered this week:

  • The Tony award-winning “A Soldier’s Play” is at The Knight’s Theater until January 22.
  • "Confessions of a Former Bully” opens at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte this weekend.
  • Jazz guitarist Dave Striker will be at Middle C Jazz club on Friday and Saturday.
  • Jazz singer Kyle Jason will be at Middle C Jazz Sunday night.
  • The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture and the Levine Museum of the New South are partnering for MLK Day to host “It Takes a Village,” a full day of celebratory programming on Monday.
  • Opera Carolina is hosting an MLK Day concert on Sunday with music and poetry performances.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
