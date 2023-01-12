The rapper Future, Tony Award-winning play, MLK Day celebrations in Charlotte this weekend

Bethany Lane of QC Metro joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.” On tap for this weekend: Rap superstar Future is performing at the Spectrum Center on Friday night as part of his ‘One Big Party’ tour, following his 2022 album “I Never Liked You.”

“He's considered a pioneer of the use of melody and Auto-Tune in modern trap music,” Lane said. “And since 2012, he's released nine studio albums and he's won a Grammy.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Lane covered this week:

