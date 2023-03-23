Mint Museum's Party in the Park returns Sunday with 'Guiding Winds'

Spring is officially back, and so is Mint Museum Randolph’s annual Party in the Park event. Along with food trucks, live music and free museum admission, this event will also celebrate the installation “Guiding Winds” by local artist Rosalía Torres-Weiner.

Party in the Park is an annual event that occurs on the last Sunday each month, from March to November. This month’s event is inspired by women’s history.

“Guiding Winds” is a multimedia exhibition that explores Torres-Weiner’s family history, Latinx heritage and aims to document Latinx stories. The name "Guiding Winds" comes from Torres-Weiner being guided by her ancestors and their traditions.

“I know that they are with me. They guide me and they know how to paint, they know what they do,” she said. “So this is why it’s called the Guiding Winds — because I keep the same traditions my ancestors do.”

One of the pieces features a canoe carrying Torres-Weiner’s ancestors — represented through various heirlooms like a molcajete (mortar and pestle) passed down through generations and a flute that belonged to her grandfather, who was a musician.

Courtesy of the Mint Museum One of the installations in "Guiding Winds" features a canoe carrying Torres-Weiner’s ancestors.

Another part of the installation tells the stories of undocumented minors in the United States affected by the DREAM Act, who are often referred to as DREAMers. Torres-Weiner, originally from Mexico, wants to use her art to document Latinx stories and represent her own.

“I want (people) to learn about the DREAMers and their situation, they’re in limbo,” Torres Weiner said. “These are kids who are a part of our economy, of our society, and they can be sent back to their country — (a place) that they don’t know because they were raised here in America.

Ultimately, she hopes that people will learn more about Mexican culture and understand the issues of immigration and DREAMers on a more personal level.

People can also download the Red CalacAR app (available for iPhone and Android) to experience Torres-Weiner’s art. Developed by her husband, Ben Weiner, this augmented reality app allows users to take pictures of her pieces and listen to the subjects’ stories.

“It was very important to me that I could enhance their stories with augmented realities,” she said. “People can hear that (the DREAMers are)real. The people behind my paintings are the DREAMers.”

In addition to viewing the exhibition for free, Party in the Park will also have a screening of Torres-Weiner’s 10-minute film “The Magic Kite,” followed by an artist talk. The film follows a boy, Tito, whose life is thrown off balance when his father is abruptly deported.

Prior to the film screening, children of all ages will be able to create shakers and noise- makers to be utilized in an interactive activity during the film.

“There’s different ways that you can tell a story, you can paint something, not just a painting but you can use film, you can go to Goodwill and put a piece together,” she said. “It’s the educator in me. I want them to enjoy and see colors.”

Event Information:

Party in the Park is this Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Mint Museum Randolph, located at 2730 Randolph Road.

At 2 p.m., there will be a screening of Rosalia Torres-Weiner’s film “The Magic Kite.” Admission to the museum is free for the day.

The exhibition "Guiding Winds" by Torres-Weiner is on view until Oct. 16, 2024.