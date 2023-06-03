Charlotte playwright sets the stage for this year's stage writers' festival
Writers for film and TV may be on strike, but writers for the stage will get busy this coming week fleshing out ideas for what could be Charlotte's next big show.
The 2nd annual new play festival, hosted by the Queen City New Play Initiative, will take place at several locations around Charlotte from June 5 — 11.
Stacey Rose is the local playwright behind the festival and the Queen City New Play Initiative. She joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to talk about her inspiration for the festival, and offer up some encouragement to writers still working to get their ideas on paper.
Interested in attending one of this year's staged readings? The festival will showcase three works this year — two of them are "brand spanking new," according to Rose. The readings will take place at these times and locations:
Friday, June 9, 7 p.m. — Three Bone Theatre
"As Is" by Stacey Rose
Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m. — Theatre Charlotte
"Pollen" be Gage Tarlton
Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. — BNS Productions
"Book of Layman" by James Webb