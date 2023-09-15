© 2023 WFAE
Arts & Culture

Queens University kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with festival

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
Queens University of Charlotte hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

Queens University kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month today, with its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival. There will be cultural games, art, live entertainment and food, festival organizer Rosa Ramirez said. There will also be more structured activities and representatives of Spanish-speaking countries.

"Last year I had eight countries represented and so this year we added four more countries," Ramirez said. "We added a dance group this year and we’re also bringing this year a catering business called El Chacalito and we’re gonna have a traditional Mexican game that's similar to Bingo with prizes."

Ramirez says the festival is one way to showcase the diversity of the various Spanish-speaking countries. The event is from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Queens will also host Latino speakers over the next month who will focus on issues some Hispanics face as business owners, corporate executives and higher education officials.

Also, next Saturday, the Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas will be held at Truist Field, featuring Cuban Reggaeto and Latin Grammy-winning duo Gente De Zona.

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
