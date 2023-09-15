Queens University kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with festival

Queens University kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month today, with its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival. There will be cultural games, art, live entertainment and food, festival organizer Rosa Ramirez said. There will also be more structured activities and representatives of Spanish-speaking countries.

"Last year I had eight countries represented and so this year we added four more countries," Ramirez said. "We added a dance group this year and we’re also bringing this year a catering business called El Chacalito and we’re gonna have a traditional Mexican game that's similar to Bingo with prizes."

Ramirez says the festival is one way to showcase the diversity of the various Spanish-speaking countries. The event is from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Queens will also host Latino speakers over the next month who will focus on issues some Hispanics face as business owners, corporate executives and higher education officials.

Also, next Saturday, the Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas will be held at Truist Field, featuring Cuban Reggaeto and Latin Grammy-winning duo Gente De Zona.