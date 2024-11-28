Final preparations being made for Charlotte’s Thanksgiving parade

The Thanksgiving parade in uptown Charlotte will kick off later Wednesday evening, and final preparations are being made all along the parade route.

This year’s parade features marching bands, floats, giant balloons and live performances. About 100,000 people are expected to come out and watch.

cARTs, with an emphasis on art, is new this year. Six local artists turned vehicles into rolling works of art.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun, we have lots of amazing floats, every year we add something new and we are excited to do that," Moira Quinn of Charlotte Center City Partners said.

This is the fourth year that the parade takes place on Thanksgiving Eve, but the annual tradition dates back to the 1940’s.

The parade kicks off Wednesday at 5:45 pm along Tryon Street. It begins at 9th Street and ends at Good Samaritan Way.