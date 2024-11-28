© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Final preparations being made for Charlotte’s Thanksgiving parade

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 28, 2024 at 7:26 AM EST
Novant
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade steps off at 5:45 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

The Thanksgiving parade in uptown Charlotte will kick off later Wednesday evening, and final preparations are being made all along the parade route.

This year’s parade features marching bands, floats, giant balloons and live performances. About 100,000 people are expected to come out and watch.

cARTs, with an emphasis on art, is new this year. Six local artists turned vehicles into rolling works of art.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun, we have lots of amazing floats, every year we add something new and we are excited to do that," Moira Quinn of Charlotte Center City Partners said.

This is the fourth year that the parade takes place on Thanksgiving Eve, but the annual tradition dates back to the 1940’s.

The parade kicks off Wednesday at 5:45 pm along Tryon Street. It begins at 9th Street and ends at Good Samaritan Way.
Arts & Culture
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger