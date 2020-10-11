Charlotte-Area Banks Offer Employees Paid Time Off To Vote

At least four of the Charlotte area's top banks have signed on to the Time To Vote initiative, pledging to give employees up to three hours of paid time off to vote in the election.

They are Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Truist and PNC Bank, and they join more than 700 other companies to sign on to the national, nonpartisan, business-led initiative.

Employees must get approval from their managers ahead of time. They can use the approved time to vote on Election Day or to vote early when early voting sites open on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Neither North Carolina or South Carolina require employers to give workers time off to vote, although it is required in some other states.

According to Time to Vote, more than 200 companies have signed on to the initiative in the last two months alone.