Charlotte construction companies can’t keep up with demand

Construction in Charlotte was moving at a booming pace before the pandemic. But like many industries right now, it’s facing supply chain issues and staffing shortages.

As for when that pre-pandemic boom will return? Tony Mecia with The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter says that’s already happening.

“Maybe it’s even exceeding where we were,” Mecia told WFAE’s Marshall Terry in this week’s BizWorthy. “If you look at the number of workers in the construction industry in the Charlotte region, it’s actually higher. There are more workers in that industry than there were pre-pandemic.”

He points out that new housing construction and industrial warehouses could be behind some of that growth. But that means construction companies are trying to keep up with demand, and that’s exacerbated by supply chain issues.

“Prices are very volatile … so it’s really tricky for a lot of these construction companies,” Mecia said.

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else we covered in this week’s BizWorthy.