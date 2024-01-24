2023 was a record-breaking travel year for Charlotte Douglas Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport had a record-breaking travel year in 2023.

CLT Douglas officials say the airport set its all-time passenger record with 53.4 million passengers, a 12% jump compared to 2022. Last year’s passenger count marked the largest passenger increase since 2010 — when the airport had 39.2 million passengers.

“The strength of CLT as American Airlines’ second-largest hub is driving the Airport’s overall growth. Charlotte is an efficient spoke in the airline’s hub system and we are critical to their future growth,” said Charlotte Douglas International Airport CEO Haley Gentry in a statement.

Airport officials also said they saw a 6.6% increase in aircraft traffic compared to 2022. Charlotte Douglas had 539,066 arrivals and departures last year. In 2022, there were 505,589 combined.

International travel increased by nearly 21% with 2.1 million international travelers last year.

The airport plans to continue work on the fourth parallel runway and the airport overlook, a local favorite, is scheduled to be completed this summer. In the fall, the Concourse A Phase II Expansion is set to add 10 additional gates to the airport.

Airport officials also said this week they plan to find a private developer to develop the land around the airport's Wilkinson Boulevard entrance with hotels, shops and restaurants.